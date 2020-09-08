Balyasny Asset Management LLC Sells 245,299 Shares of Concho Resources Inc (NYSE:CXO)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Concho Resources Inc (NYSE:CXO) by 38.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 390,893 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 245,299 shares during the quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned about 0.20% of Concho Resources worth $20,131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CXO. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Concho Resources by 29.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,267 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $526,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its position in Concho Resources by 7.3% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 29,082 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 1,968 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Concho Resources by 1.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,361,546 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $615,393,000 after purchasing an additional 268,830 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in Concho Resources by 201.1% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 48,988 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,099,000 after purchasing an additional 32,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its position in Concho Resources by 0.9% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 79,784 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $3,419,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

In other Concho Resources news, CAO Jacob Gobar sold 2,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.58, for a total transaction of $104,700.60. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

CXO has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on shares of Concho Resources from $70.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Concho Resources in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Concho Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, August 21st. R. F. Lafferty initiated coverage on shares of Concho Resources in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Finally, downgraded shares of Concho Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.36.

NYSE CXO traded down $2.90 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $47.75. 9,966 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,754,489. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market cap of $9.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.86. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.02. Concho Resources Inc has a 12-month low of $33.13 and a 12-month high of $93.34.

Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.80. The business had revenue of $474.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $892.65 million. Concho Resources had a negative net margin of 256.19% and a positive return on equity of 5.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 57.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. Research analysts expect that Concho Resources Inc will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 6th. Concho Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.23%.

About Concho Resources

Concho Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development and exploration of oil and natural gas properties. Its operations include Delaware Basin, and Midland Basin. The company was founded on February 22, 2006 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

