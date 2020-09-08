Balyasny Asset Management LLC Sells 924,731 Shares of Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) by 58.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 654,242 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 924,731 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Bank of New York Mellon worth $25,286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BK. Atom Investors LP bought a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the second quarter valued at about $353,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the 2nd quarter valued at $334,000. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 94.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank now owns 12,627 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 6,128 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 512,614 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,640,000 after acquiring an additional 10,767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 42.6% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 501,545 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,235,000 after acquiring an additional 149,721 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

BK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.03.

In other Bank of New York Mellon news, EVP Mitchell E. Harris sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.75, for a total value of $1,251,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 145,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,198,943.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock traded down $1.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $36.38. 43,979 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,190,081. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $33.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.06, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.02. Bank of New York Mellon Corp has a 52 week low of $26.40 and a 52 week high of $51.60. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.71.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The bank reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.10. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 22.31%. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. Bank of New York Mellon’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Bank of New York Mellon Corp will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to institutions, corporations, and high net worth individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. It offers investment management, custody, foreign exchange, fund broker-dealer, collateral and liquidity, clearing, corporate trust, global payment, trade finance, and cash management services, as well as securities finance and depositary receipts.

