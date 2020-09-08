Bayerische Motoren Werke (ETR:BMW) Given a €80.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €80.00 ($94.12) target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke (ETR:BMW) in a report issued on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on BMW. Bank of America set a €59.00 ($69.41) price target on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €65.00 ($76.47) price target on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Barclays set a €75.00 ($88.24) price target on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Independent Research set a €58.00 ($68.24) price target on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €56.00 ($65.88) price objective on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Bayerische Motoren Werke presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €64.74 ($76.16).

Shares of BMW opened at €62.58 ($73.62) on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of €58.25 and a 200-day moving average price of €54.91. Bayerische Motoren Werke has a fifty-two week low of €36.60 ($43.05) and a fifty-two week high of €77.06 ($90.66). The stock has a market capitalization of $37.67 billion and a PE ratio of 12.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 201.26, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.15.

About Bayerische Motoren Werke

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. The company operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells automobiles and off-road vehicles under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands; and spare parts and accessories, as well as offers mobility services.

