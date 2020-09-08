Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) Shares Sold by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. reduced its position in Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) by 79.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 63,943 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 249,335 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Becton Dickinson and were worth $15,304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BDX. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Becton Dickinson and by 2.4% during the second quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 31,523 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $7,542,000 after acquiring an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC raised its position in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 26,298 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $6,043,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in Becton Dickinson and in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $587,000. Kidder Stephen W increased its position in Becton Dickinson and by 12.0% during the first quarter. Kidder Stephen W now owns 17,270 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,968,000 after buying an additional 1,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. raised its holdings in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 212.1% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 283,535 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $65,148,000 after acquiring an additional 192,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.18% of the company’s stock.

In other Becton Dickinson and news, EVP Patrick Kaltenbach sold 1,272 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $330,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,688,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BDX opened at $234.08 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $260.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $248.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Becton Dickinson and Co has a twelve month low of $197.75 and a twelve month high of $286.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.20, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.85.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.16. Becton Dickinson and had a return on equity of 14.19% and a net margin of 5.30%. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.96 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Becton Dickinson and Co will post 9.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 8th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Becton Dickinson and’s payout ratio is currently 27.05%.

BDX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Becton Dickinson and in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Becton Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $245.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Barclays raised Becton Dickinson and from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $300.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Becton Dickinson and in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Becton Dickinson and from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $279.47.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

