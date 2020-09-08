Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY) Shares Sold by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY) by 46.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 111,852 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 95,956 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $9,761,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Best Buy by 34.2% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,044,130 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $230,516,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029,966 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Best Buy by 26.6% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,899,726 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $222,287,000 after buying an additional 819,725 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Best Buy by 2.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,820,116 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $217,385,000 after buying an additional 105,152 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its stake in shares of Best Buy by 65.7% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,221,797 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $203,893,000 after buying an additional 1,277,308 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Best Buy by 2.5% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,025,319 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $115,718,000 after buying an additional 49,953 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.92% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson raised shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Nomura Instinet reduced their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Loop Capital raised shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Best Buy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.48.

Shares of BBY stock opened at $106.31 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.57. The company has a market cap of $27.52 billion, a PE ratio of 17.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.64. Best Buy Co Inc has a 52 week low of $48.10 and a 52 week high of $119.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The technology retailer reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $9.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.79 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 3.75% and a return on equity of 48.82%. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Best Buy Co Inc will post 7.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. Best Buy’s payout ratio is 36.24%.

In other Best Buy news, major shareholder Richard M. Schulze sold 290,796 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.59, for a total transaction of $24,889,229.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Whitney L. Alexander sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.42, for a total transaction of $885,780.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 840,389 shares of company stock valued at $74,331,990. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Co, Inc operates as a retailer of technology products, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide Computing and Mobile Phones, such as computing and peripherals, e-readers, networking products, tablets, and wearables, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio, and smart home products; and entertainment products consisting of drones, movies, music, and toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

