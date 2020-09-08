BEST (NYSE:BEST) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $3.93

BEST Inc. (NYSE:BEST)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $3.93 and last traded at $3.95, with a volume of 4047 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $4.13.

BEST has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of BEST in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut BEST from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Macquarie cut BEST from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. BEST presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.05.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.88 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.91.

BEST (NYSE:BEST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 17th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $8.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.95 billion. BEST had a negative return on equity of 20.02% and a negative net margin of 2.14%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that BEST Inc. will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of BEST during the second quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Tobam purchased a new position in shares of BEST during the second quarter valued at approximately $756,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of BEST by 6,236.0% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 316,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after buying an additional 311,800 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of BEST by 69.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,723,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,657,000 after buying an additional 1,114,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its position in shares of BEST by 15.5% during the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 54,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 7,300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.95% of the company’s stock.

About BEST (NYSE:BEST)

BEST Inc operates as a smart supply chain service provider in the People's Republic of China. Its proprietary technology platform enables its ecosystem participants to operate their businesses through various SaaS-based applications. The company applies its technologies to a range of applications, such as network and route optimization, swap bodies, sorting line automation, smart warehouses, and store management.

