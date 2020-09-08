BigCommerce (BIGC) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, September 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.58) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

BigCommerce stock opened at $106.98 on Tuesday. BigCommerce has a fifty-two week low of $63.77 and a fifty-two week high of $162.50.

BIGC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist initiated coverage on shares of BigCommerce in a research note on Monday, August 31st. They set a “hold” rating and a $132.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of BigCommerce in a research note on Monday, August 31st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $128.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of BigCommerce in a research note on Monday, August 31st. They set an “underweight” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of BigCommerce in a research note on Monday, August 31st. They set a “hold” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of BigCommerce in a research note on Monday, August 31st. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. BigCommerce currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.50.

About BigCommerce

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company's platform simplifies the creation of engaging online stores. It powers its customers' branded ecommerce stores and their cross-channel connections to various online marketplaces, social networks, and offline point-of-sale systems.

