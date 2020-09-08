Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC) Shares Gap Down to $5.32

Biocept Inc (NASDAQ:BIOC)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.32, but opened at $4.55. Biocept shares last traded at $4.47, with a volume of 8,763 shares traded.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Maxim Group boosted their price target on shares of Biocept from $1.00 to $2.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of Biocept from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Brookline Capital Management began coverage on shares of Biocept in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Biocept from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th.

The company has a market capitalization of $71.23 million, a P/E ratio of -7.59 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.77 and its 200-day moving average is $0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 5.16 and a quick ratio of 4.99.

Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The medical research company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05). Biocept had a negative net margin of 462.43% and a negative return on equity of 142.34%. The firm had revenue of $0.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Biocept Inc will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Biocept stock. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Biocept Inc (NASDAQ:BIOC) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 37,037 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.24% of the company’s stock.

Biocept, Inc, an early stage molecular oncology diagnostics company, develops and commercializes proprietary circulating tumor cell (CTC) and circulating tumor DNA assays utilizing a standard blood sample. The company's cancer assays provide information to healthcare providers to identify oncogenic alterations that qualify a subset of cancer patients for targeted therapy at diagnosis, progression, and monitoring in order to identify resistance mechanisms.

