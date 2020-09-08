BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $0.73 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts

BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp issued their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for BorgWarner in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, September 2nd. KeyCorp analyst J. Picariello forecasts that the auto parts company will earn $0.73 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for BorgWarner’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.79 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.15 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.85 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on BWA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on BorgWarner from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Wolfe Research raised BorgWarner from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on BorgWarner from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. ValuEngine raised BorgWarner from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on BorgWarner from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.56.

BorgWarner stock opened at $42.07 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.40. The company has a market capitalization of $8.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.48, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.74. BorgWarner has a fifty-two week low of $17.00 and a fifty-two week high of $46.60.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The auto parts company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 5.08%. BorgWarner’s revenue was down 44.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BWA. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BorgWarner in the second quarter worth about $25,000. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in shares of BorgWarner in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of BorgWarner by 76.4% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 884 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BorgWarner in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of BorgWarner in the second quarter worth about $41,000.

In other BorgWarner news, CEO Frederic Lissalde sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.37, for a total transaction of $2,685,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 186,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,172,811.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Tonit M. Calaway sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.94, for a total value of $122,820.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,244,330.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.46%.

BorgWarner Company Profile

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It operates in two segments, Engine and Drivetrain. The Engine segment develops and manufactures turbochargers; eBoosters; and timing systems products, including timing chains, variable cam timing crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains, and hybrid power transmission chains.

