Boston Private Financial Hldg Inc (NASDAQ:BPFH) Receives $8.83 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Boston Private Financial Hldg Inc (NASDAQ:BPFH) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.83.

BPFH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Boston Private Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. BidaskClub upgraded Boston Private Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Boston Private Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 31st.

Get Boston Private Financial alerts:

NASDAQ BPFH traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $6.14. 35,795 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 465,816. The stock has a market cap of $504.69 million, a PE ratio of 13.35 and a beta of 1.05. Boston Private Financial has a one year low of $5.18 and a one year high of $13.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.08 and a 200-day moving average of $7.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Boston Private Financial (NASDAQ:BPFH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The bank reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $81.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.76 million. Boston Private Financial had a return on equity of 4.73% and a net margin of 10.37%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Boston Private Financial will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 7th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 6th. Boston Private Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.00%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boston Private Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $86,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Boston Private Financial by 145.6% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,122 shares of the bank’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 8,371 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Boston Private Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $102,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in Boston Private Financial during the 1st quarter worth $134,000. Finally, Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Boston Private Financial by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 19,096 shares of the bank’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. 89.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Boston Private Financial Company Profile

Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Boston Private Bank & Trust Company that provides a range of banking services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Private Banking, Wealth Management and Trust, and Affiliate Partners. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings and NOW accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

See Also: The mechanics of the bid-ask spread in trading



Receive News & Ratings for Boston Private Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Private Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.