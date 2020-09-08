Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Shares Sold by Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC

Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC cut its holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,173 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 856 shares during the period. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $778,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in Boston Scientific by 75.0% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 714 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 7,050.0% during the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 715 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 147.2% in the second quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 964 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. 90.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BSX traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $40.90. 53,308 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,810,723. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $59.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.71, a P/E/G ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.95. Boston Scientific Co. has a 1 year low of $24.10 and a 1 year high of $46.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $39.27 and a 200 day moving average of $36.52.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 12.86% and a net margin of 39.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Co. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.93, for a total transaction of $2,455,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 115,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,732,408.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP David A. Pierce sold 2,170 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $82,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $357,238. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 112,755 shares of company stock valued at $4,567,068 over the last 90 days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BSX. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.57.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

