Brokerages Anticipate HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) to Announce $2.65 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect that HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) will report earnings of $2.65 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have made estimates for HCA Healthcare’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $4.80 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.77. HCA Healthcare posted earnings per share of $2.23 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HCA Healthcare will report full year earnings of $11.98 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.96 to $13.99. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $11.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.20 to $12.70. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for HCA Healthcare.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported $3.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.94) by $4.17. The company had revenue of $11.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.44 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 6.67% and a negative return on equity of 589.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.21 earnings per share.

HCA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HCA Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $103.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $135.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $136.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $142.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.29.

In other news, SVP P. Martin Paslick sold 254 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.97, for a total value of $33,774.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,442 shares in the company, valued at $723,622.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider A Bruce Moore, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.73, for a total transaction of $2,005,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 88,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,851,954.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,481 shares of company stock valued at $2,070,363. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HCA. Narwhal Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 4,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 20.0% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 2.7% during the first quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 3,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 3.8% during the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 2,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 4.5% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HCA traded down $2.76 during trading on Thursday, reaching $134.29. The stock had a trading volume of 7,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,463,816. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $130.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $111.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.19. The stock has a market cap of $46.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.13, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.40. HCA Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $58.38 and a fifty-two week high of $151.97.

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

