Brokerages Expect Extra Space Storage, Inc. (NYSE:EXR) Will Announce Earnings of $1.21 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Extra Space Storage, Inc. (NYSE:EXR) will report $1.21 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Extra Space Storage’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.24 and the lowest is $1.16. Extra Space Storage reported earnings per share of $1.24 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 2.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Extra Space Storage will report full year earnings of $4.86 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.75 to $4.98. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $4.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.50 to $5.19. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Extra Space Storage.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.07. Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 34.79%. The firm had revenue of $279.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on Extra Space Storage from $101.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 22nd. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Extra Space Storage in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $106.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp upgraded Extra Space Storage from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Extra Space Storage from $68.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Extra Space Storage currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.82.

Shares of Extra Space Storage stock opened at $108.35 on Tuesday. Extra Space Storage has a 12-month low of $72.70 and a 12-month high of $123.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.03 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.77%.

In other Extra Space Storage news, Director Spencer Kirk sold 85,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.99, for a total transaction of $9,179,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 181,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,642,841.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO P Scott Stubbs sold 7,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.67, for a total transaction of $757,357.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 151,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,201,892.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 98,666 shares of company stock valued at $10,590,537. 2.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EXR. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 202.1% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 287 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 76.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Extra Space Storage during the first quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Institutional investors own 98.88% of the company’s stock.

Extra Space Storage Company Profile

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned and/or operated 1,647 self-storage stores in 39 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.2 million units and approximately 125.7 million square feet of rentable space.

