Brokerages Expect Global Blood Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:GBT) Will Post Earnings of -$0.75 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Global Blood Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:GBT) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.75) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Global Blood Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.05) and the highest is ($0.55). Global Blood Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($1.07) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Global Blood Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($3.42) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.35) to ($3.06). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($1.08) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.58) to $0.83. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Global Blood Therapeutics.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.18) by $0.32.

GBT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a report on Monday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $145.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, BofA Securities assumed coverage on Global Blood Therapeutics in a report on Monday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.71.

In other news, Director Dawn Svoronos sold 2,544 shares of Global Blood Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.94, for a total transaction of $162,663.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $306,912. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Eric Fink sold 2,454 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.62, for a total value of $170,847.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,139. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,206 shares of company stock worth $1,474,111 in the last 90 days. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GBT. FMR LLC grew its stake in Global Blood Therapeutics by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,140,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,038,000 after acquiring an additional 772,248 shares in the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 6,065,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,897,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 2.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,483,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,158,000 after acquiring an additional 152,436 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 51.9% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,553,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,662,000 after buying an additional 1,555,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Global Blood Therapeutics by 1.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,187,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,753,000 after acquiring an additional 29,555 shares in the last quarter.

Global Blood Therapeutics stock traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $59.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 651,922. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $65.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.76. The company has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.70 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 8.17 and a current ratio of 8.56. Global Blood Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $39.95 and a 12-month high of $87.54.

Global Blood Therapeutics Company Profile

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of treatments for underserved patient communities. It is developing its lead product candidate, voxelotor, an oral, once-daily therapy for sickle cell disease (SCD). The company is evaluating voxelotor in SCD in a Phase III clinical trial in adult and adolescent patients with SCD.

