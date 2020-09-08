Brokerages Expect Global Blood Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:GBT) Will Post Earnings of -$0.75 Per Share

Posted by on Sep 8th, 2020

Equities analysts forecast that Global Blood Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:GBT) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.75) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Global Blood Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.05) and the highest is ($0.55). Global Blood Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($1.07) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Global Blood Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($3.42) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.35) to ($3.06). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($1.08) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.58) to $0.83. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Global Blood Therapeutics.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.18) by $0.32.

GBT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a report on Monday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $145.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, BofA Securities assumed coverage on Global Blood Therapeutics in a report on Monday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.71.

In other news, Director Dawn Svoronos sold 2,544 shares of Global Blood Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.94, for a total transaction of $162,663.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $306,912. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Eric Fink sold 2,454 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.62, for a total value of $170,847.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,139. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,206 shares of company stock worth $1,474,111 in the last 90 days. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GBT. FMR LLC grew its stake in Global Blood Therapeutics by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,140,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,038,000 after acquiring an additional 772,248 shares in the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 6,065,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,897,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 2.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,483,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,158,000 after acquiring an additional 152,436 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 51.9% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,553,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,662,000 after buying an additional 1,555,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Global Blood Therapeutics by 1.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,187,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,753,000 after acquiring an additional 29,555 shares in the last quarter.

Global Blood Therapeutics stock traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $59.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 651,922. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $65.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.76. The company has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.70 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 8.17 and a current ratio of 8.56. Global Blood Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $39.95 and a 12-month high of $87.54.

Global Blood Therapeutics Company Profile

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of treatments for underserved patient communities. It is developing its lead product candidate, voxelotor, an oral, once-daily therapy for sickle cell disease (SCD). The company is evaluating voxelotor in SCD in a Phase III clinical trial in adult and adolescent patients with SCD.

Featured Article: What is a Secondary Public Offering?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Global Blood Therapeutics (GBT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT)

Receive News & Ratings for Global Blood Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Blood Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.