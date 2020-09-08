Brokerages Set Azure Power Global Ltd (NYSE:AZRE) Price Target at $23.64

Shares of Azure Power Global Ltd (NYSE:AZRE) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.64.

AZRE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on Azure Power Global from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. ValuEngine upgraded Azure Power Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Azure Power Global in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Azure Power Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Azure Power Global from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th.

Get Azure Power Global alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AZRE. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in Azure Power Global by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 24,259,272 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $280,195,000 after acquiring an additional 717,701 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Azure Power Global by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,097,137 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $47,386,000 after acquiring an additional 444,091 shares in the last quarter. Arosa Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Azure Power Global during the 1st quarter valued at $2,678,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in Azure Power Global during the 1st quarter valued at $2,370,000. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Azure Power Global by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 897,124 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $14,318,000 after buying an additional 57,466 shares in the last quarter. 63.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AZRE traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $25.70. The stock had a trading volume of 350 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,371. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of -32.95 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35. Azure Power Global has a fifty-two week low of $10.75 and a fifty-two week high of $25.62.

Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE) last issued its earnings results on Friday, June 12th. The energy company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $48.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.40 million. Azure Power Global had a negative return on equity of 6.33% and a negative net margin of 18.28%. Equities analysts expect that Azure Power Global will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

About Azure Power Global

Azure Power Global Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, ownership, operation, maintenance, and management of solar power plants in India. It generates solar energy based on long-term contracts with Indian government energy distribution companies, as well as other non-governmental energy distribution companies and commercial customers.

Featured Article: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for Azure Power Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Azure Power Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.