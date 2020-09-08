Brokerages Set Conn’s Inc (NASDAQ:CONN) Price Target at $18.10

Shares of Conn’s Inc (NASDAQ:CONN) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.50.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Conn’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Conn’s in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Conn’s from $4.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. BidaskClub raised shares of Conn’s from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Conn’s from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th.

CONN traded up $0.24 during trading on Thursday, reaching $11.76. 558,322 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 414,405. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.32 and its 200 day moving average is $8.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $342.69 million, a PE ratio of -20.63 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a quick ratio of 5.35, a current ratio of 6.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08. Conn’s has a 12 month low of $2.83 and a 12 month high of $27.57.

Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.79. The firm had revenue of $366.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $377.69 million. Conn’s had a negative net margin of 1.05% and a negative return on equity of 1.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Conn’s will post -2.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CONN. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its holdings in Conn’s by 24.1% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 16,189 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 3,141 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Conn’s by 338.9% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,744 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 19,879 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Conn’s by 5.7% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 69,855 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 3,777 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Conn’s by 39.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 619,339 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,589,000 after buying an additional 174,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in Conn’s by 112.7% in the first quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 117,533 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 62,277 shares during the last quarter. 59.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Conn's

Conn's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of durable consumer goods and related services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail and Credit. The company's stores offer furniture and mattress, including furniture and related accessories for the living room, dining room, and bedroom, as well as traditional and specialty mattresses; and home appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, washers, dryers, dishwashers, and ranges.

