Brokerages Set DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU) PT at $10.69

DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.69.

Several equities analysts recently commented on DOYU shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of DouYu International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. 86 Research lowered shares of DouYu International to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ:DOYU traded down $0.13 during trading on Thursday, reaching $15.60. The stock had a trading volume of 5,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,459,412. DouYu International has a one year low of $6.11 and a one year high of $17.85. The company has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.38 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 4.61, a quick ratio of 4.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.07.

DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.95. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. DouYu International had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 8.41%. The company’s revenue was up 34.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.91 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that DouYu International will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in DouYu International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,941,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in DouYu International by 32.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 2,191 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in DouYu International by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 77,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 2,378 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in DouYu International by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 16,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in DouYu International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,225,000. 12.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DouYu International Company Profile

DouYu International Holdings Limited operates a platform on PC and mobile apps that provides interactive games and entertainment live streaming in China. Its platform connects game developers and publishers, professional eSports teams or players and eSports tournament organizers, advertisers, and viewers.

