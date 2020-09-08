Brokerages Set Green Plains Inc (NASDAQ:GPRE) Price Target at $14.40

Shares of Green Plains Inc (NASDAQ:GPRE) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.40.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Green Plains from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Green Plains from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 31st. ValuEngine downgraded Green Plains from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Green Plains from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Green Plains from $11.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th.

In related news, CAO Paul E. Kolomaya sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.23, for a total transaction of $64,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 78,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,280,774.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michelle Mapes sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.09, for a total value of $50,450.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 46,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $468,085.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 25,000 shares of company stock valued at $341,550 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Green Plains during the 2nd quarter worth $8,596,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Green Plains by 176.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 991,786 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $10,131,000 after acquiring an additional 632,786 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Green Plains by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,093,014 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $10,151,000 after acquiring an additional 331,022 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Green Plains by 72.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 760,421 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,688,000 after acquiring an additional 318,575 shares during the period. Finally, Donald Smith & CO. Inc. boosted its position in Green Plains by 66.0% during the 1st quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 565,613 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,743,000 after acquiring an additional 224,972 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:GPRE traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $13.66. 4,164 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 606,490. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.59. Green Plains has a 52-week low of $3.77 and a 52-week high of $17.76. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.61.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.48. Green Plains had a negative return on equity of 7.12% and a negative net margin of 4.31%. The company had revenue of $417.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $650.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Green Plains will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Green Plains

Green Plains Inc produces, markets, and distributes ethanol in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Ethanol Production; Agribusiness and Energy Services; Food and Ingredients; and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces and sells ethanol, distiller grains, and corn oil.

