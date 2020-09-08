Brokers Offer Predictions for Brown-Forman Co.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:BF.B)

Brown-Forman Co. (NYSE:BF.B) – Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Brown-Forman in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, September 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Grundy now anticipates that the company will earn $0.47 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.52. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Brown-Forman’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.43 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.91 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.07 EPS.

Brown-Forman (NYSE:BF.B) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 2nd. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $753.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $691.28 million. Brown-Forman had a net margin of 28.81% and a return on equity of 41.39%. Brown-Forman’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.39 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Truist raised their price target on shares of Brown-Forman from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of Brown-Forman from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brown-Forman from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $76.00 target price on shares of Brown-Forman in a research note on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.13.

Shares of Brown-Forman stock opened at $80.12 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.32 billion, a PE ratio of 39.86 and a beta of 0.74. Brown-Forman has a twelve month low of $44.68 and a twelve month high of $83.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $71.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.78. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be issued a $0.174 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Brown-Forman’s payout ratio is 40.70%.

About Brown-Forman

Brown-Forman Corporation manufactures, bottles, imports, exports, markets, and sells various alcoholic beverages worldwide. It provides spirits, wines, ready-to-drink cocktails, whiskeys, vodkas, tequilas, champagnes, brandy, and liqueurs. The company offers its products primarily under the Jack Daniel's, Gentleman Jack, Woodford Reserve, Korbel, Finlandia, el Jimador, Herradura, Sonoma-Cutrer, Canadian Mist, GlenDronach, BenRiach, Glenglassaugh, Chambord, Old Forester, Early Times, Pepe Lopez, Antiguo, Slane Irish, and Coopers' Craft brands.

