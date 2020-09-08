Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD) Receives “Hold” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their hold rating on shares of Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD) in a report issued on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has a $4.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brookdale Senior Living from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th.

BKD stock opened at $2.90 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.44. The company has a market capitalization of $531.40 million, a P/E ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.77, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Brookdale Senior Living has a 12 month low of $1.47 and a 12 month high of $8.80.

Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $865.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $800.53 million. Brookdale Senior Living had a net margin of 2.10% and a negative return on equity of 29.49%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Brookdale Senior Living will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in Brookdale Senior Living during the second quarter worth $30,000. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in Brookdale Senior Living during the second quarter worth $31,000. Regentatlantic Capital LLC purchased a new position in Brookdale Senior Living during the first quarter valued at $47,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Brookdale Senior Living by 73.3% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 19,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 8,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Brookdale Senior Living by 34.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 24,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 6,314 shares in the last quarter. 93.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brookdale Senior Living Company Profile

Brookdale Senior Living Inc owns and operates senior living communities in the United States. It operates through five segments: Independent Living, Assisted Living and Memory Care, CCRCs, Health Care Services, and Management Services. The Independent Living segment owns or leases communities comprising independent and assisted living units in a single community that are primarily designed for middle to upper income senior citizens.

