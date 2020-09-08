Bunge Ltd (NYSE:BG) Shares Sold by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC lowered its position in Bunge Ltd (NYSE:BG) by 14.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 110,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 18,500 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Bunge worth $4,557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Bunge in the 1st quarter valued at about $288,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Bunge by 1.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,378,724 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $384,809,000 after purchasing an additional 142,452 shares during the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden purchased a new position in shares of Bunge during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,863,000. GWM Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Bunge by 108.7% during the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 10,883 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 5,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in Bunge by 86.8% in the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 57,749 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,370,000 after buying an additional 26,842 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Vinita Bali acquired 1,200 shares of Bunge stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $46.17 per share, for a total transaction of $55,404.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $446,556.24. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BG stock opened at $46.48 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $6.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.14 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.45. Bunge Ltd has a 52 week low of $29.00 and a 52 week high of $58.19.

Bunge (NYSE:BG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $3.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $2.57. The firm had revenue of $9.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.69 billion. Bunge had a positive return on equity of 17.50% and a negative net margin of 3.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Bunge Ltd will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 17th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.30%. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.67%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on BG shares. ValuEngine cut Bunge from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bunge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Robert W. Baird raised Bunge from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Stephens reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $74.00 price objective on shares of Bunge in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Bunge from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.17.

Bunge Company Profile

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Sugar and Bioenergy, and Fertilizer. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and vegetable oils and protein meals.

