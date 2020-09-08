Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Expected to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.90 Per Share

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Campbell Soup in a report issued on Thursday, September 3rd. Piper Sandler analyst M. Lavery now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.90 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.89. Piper Sandler has a “Outperform” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Campbell Soup’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.43 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.92 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.81 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.51 EPS.

Several other research firms have also commented on CPB. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Campbell Soup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.07.

CPB opened at $47.58 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.84. Campbell Soup has a 1 year low of $40.70 and a 1 year high of $57.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.38 billion, a PE ratio of 8.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.43.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.03. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 18.73% and a return on equity of 42.74%. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 2.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,575,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,804,000 after purchasing an additional 350,425 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 3.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,355,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,502,000 after purchasing an additional 418,578 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 7.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,388,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,777,000 after purchasing an additional 290,876 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 2.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,646,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,948,000 after purchasing an additional 69,789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 113.0% during the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,038,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081,563 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.37% of the company’s stock.

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products. It operates through three segments: Americas Simple Meals and Beverages, Global Biscuits and Snacks, and Campbell Fresh. The Americas Simple Meals and Beverages segment engages in the retail and food service of Campbell's condensed and ready-to-serve soups; Swanson broth and stocks; Prego pasta sauces; Pace Mexican sauces; Campbell's gravies, pastas, beans, and dinner sauces; Swanson canned poultry products; Plum food and snack products; V8 juices and beverages; Campbell's tomato juices; and Pacific broth, soups, non-dairy beverages, and other simple meals.

