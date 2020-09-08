Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR) Shares Gap Down to $4.73

Shares of Capricor Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.73, but opened at $4.35. Capricor Therapeutics shares last traded at $4.45, with a volume of 4,145 shares traded.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Capricor Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. ValuEngine cut shares of Capricor Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of Capricor Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, August 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company.

The company has a current ratio of 19.06, a quick ratio of 19.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.23.

Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $0.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.21 million. Capricor Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 66.94% and a negative net margin of 1,440.83%. Equities analysts forecast that Capricor Therapeutics Inc will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capricor Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $264,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Capricor Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $179,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in Capricor Therapeutics by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 26,474 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 2,324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Capricor Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR)

Capricor Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of first-in-class biological therapeutics for the treatment of rare disorders. Capricor’s lead candidate, CAP-1002, is an allogeneic cell therapy that is currently in clinical development for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy.

