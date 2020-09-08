Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) Rating Reiterated by Canaccord Genuity

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $30.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 96.85% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also commented on CARA. BidaskClub lowered shares of Cara Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 29th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Cara Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cara Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of Cara Therapeutics from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:CARA opened at $15.24 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.48 and a 200-day moving average of $15.48. The firm has a market cap of $714.55 million, a P/E ratio of -6.07 and a beta of 1.70. Cara Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $8.88 and a twelve month high of $26.67. The company has a current ratio of 5.74, a quick ratio of 5.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 million. Cara Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 480.55% and a negative return on equity of 65.97%. Equities research analysts forecast that Cara Therapeutics will post -2.41 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Joana Goncalves sold 10,627 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.05, for a total transaction of $159,936.35. Following the sale, the insider now owns 46,000 shares in the company, valued at $692,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Derek T. Chalmers sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.11, for a total transaction of $85,550.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 961,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,449,913.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 198.0% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 502,723 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,596,000 after acquiring an additional 334,015 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 5.9% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 279,590 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,781,000 after acquiring an additional 15,637 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $204,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Cara Therapeutics by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 61,182 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after buying an additional 1,041 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in Cara Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $860,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.73% of the company’s stock.

About Cara Therapeutics

Cara Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing chemical entities with a primary focus on pruritus and pain by selectively targeting kappa opioid receptors in the United States. The company is developing product candidates that target the body's peripheral nervous system and immune cells.

