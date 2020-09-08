CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twenty-one analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.47.

CNP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. ValuEngine cut shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, May 11th. BofA Securities upgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 10th.

NYSE:CNP traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $19.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,468,279. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.34, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.51. CenterPoint Energy has a 1 year low of $11.58 and a 1 year high of $30.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.58.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a negative net margin of 6.87% and a positive return on equity of 15.31%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that CenterPoint Energy will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 19th. CenterPoint Energy’s payout ratio is currently 33.52%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 11.0% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 808,057 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,087,000 after acquiring an additional 79,826 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 8.2% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,609,829 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $48,726,000 after acquiring an additional 197,143 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 172.5% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 6,232 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 3,945 shares in the last quarter. Blackstone Group Inc purchased a new position in CenterPoint Energy in the second quarter worth about $141,685,000. Finally, Yaupon Capital Management LP purchased a new position in CenterPoint Energy in the second quarter worth about $6,835,000. 85.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CenterPoint Energy Company Profile

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company's Electric Transmission & Distribution segment offers electric transmission and distribution services to retail electric providers, municipalities, electric cooperatives, and other distribution companies.

