Check Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK) Shares Gap Down to $0.39

Check Cap Ltd (NASDAQ:CHEK)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.39, but opened at $0.35. Check Cap shares last traded at $0.35, with a volume of 13,531 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2.00 price objective on shares of Check Cap in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Check Cap from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.52 and its 200-day moving average is $0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.03 million and a PE ratio of -0.29.

Check Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The medical research company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.01). Equities analysts forecast that Check Cap Ltd will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Check-Cap Ltd., a clinical stage medical diagnostics company, engages in the development of a capsule-based system that utilizes low-dose X-rays for screening of the colon to detect polyps, masses, and colorectal cancers in Israel. Its C-Scan system consists of C-Scan Cap, an X-ray scanning capsule, which is designed to measure, collect, and transmit structural information; C-Scan Track, a biocompatible unit worn on the patient's back for capsule control, tracking, and data recording; and C-Scan View, a personal computer-based software package, which is designed to retrieve and process clinical data from the C-Scan Track, and to reconstruct and produce 3D visualization of the colon's inner surface.

