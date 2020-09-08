Chesapeake Gold (CVE:CKG) Shares Gap Down to $6.74

Chesapeake Gold Corp. (CVE:CKG)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.74, but opened at $6.13. Chesapeake Gold shares last traded at $6.30, with a volume of 11,904 shares.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$5.36 and its 200-day moving average price is C$3.55. The firm has a market cap of $220.51 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -156.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 7.29 and a quick ratio of 7.21.

In related news, Senior Officer Sam K. Wong sold 37,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.05, for a total value of C$189,375.00.

Chesapeake Gold Company Profile (CVE:CKG)

Chesapeake Gold Corp., a development stage company, focuses on the exploration and development of precious metals projects in North and Central America. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and zinc deposits. Its primary asset is the 100% owned Metates gold-silver project, which comprises 14 mineral concessions totaling 14,727 hectares located in Durango State, Mexico.

