Chewy (CHWY) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, September 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.15) per share for the quarter.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 9th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.08) earnings per share. Chewy’s revenue was up 46.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Chewy to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of CHWY opened at $61.18 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $54.84 and a 200 day moving average of $43.85. Chewy has a fifty-two week low of $20.62 and a fifty-two week high of $74.84. The firm has a market cap of $24.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -89.97 and a beta of -0.21.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Chewy from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Chewy from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Chewy in a report on Thursday, June 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Chewy from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Chewy from $34.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.33.

In other Chewy news, insider Stacy Bowman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.50, for a total value of $135,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 130,809 shares in the company, valued at $8,829,607.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sumit Singh sold 72,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.64, for a total value of $3,432,700.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 306,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,584,461.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,410,017 shares of company stock valued at $71,741,099 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Chewy Company Profile

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food, pet products, pet medications, and other pet health products for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

