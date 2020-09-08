Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) Price Target Increased to $55.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) had its price objective raised by research analysts at Barclays from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential downside of 11.90% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on CHWY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Chewy from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Chewy in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Chewy in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Chewy from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “buy” rating on shares of Chewy in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chewy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.80.

Shares of NYSE:CHWY traded up $1.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $62.43. The company had a trading volume of 108,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,741,169. Chewy has a 1-year low of $20.62 and a 1-year high of $74.84. The stock has a market cap of $24.57 billion, a PE ratio of -92.87 and a beta of -0.21. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $54.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.85.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 9th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 46.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.08) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Chewy will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Mario Jesus Marte sold 32,038 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.29, for a total value of $2,283,989.02. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,440.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Susan Helfrick sold 27,295 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.81, for a total value of $1,304,973.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 88,128 shares in the company, valued at $4,213,399.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,410,017 shares of company stock worth $71,741,099 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHWY. Liberty One Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chewy in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Asset Dedication LLC grew its stake in Chewy by 531.0% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chewy during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chewy by 805.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 815 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the period. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chewy by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.32% of the company’s stock.

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food, pet products, pet medications, and other pet health products for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

