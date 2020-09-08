Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) Shares Bought by Jefferies Group LLC

Jefferies Group LLC grew its position in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) by 836.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,235 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,474 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $2,256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CINF. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 30.5% in the second quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 599 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,537 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,205 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 6,786 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 1.5% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,261 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $925,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Cincinnati Financial alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CINF traded down $2.76 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $78.32. The stock had a trading volume of 6,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 574,259. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $13.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.20 and a beta of 0.55. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $46.07 and a fifty-two week high of $118.19. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $80.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.34.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 6.46% and a net margin of 25.20%. Cincinnati Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. Analysts forecast that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 15th. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.14%.

In related news, Director Thomas J. Aaron bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $79.01 per share, for a total transaction of $79,010.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,562.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Teresa C. Cracas sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.79, for a total value of $8,279,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,442,718.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CINF shares. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. BidaskClub lowered Cincinnati Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. TheStreet raised Cincinnati Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank raised Cincinnati Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Cincinnati Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.13.

Cincinnati Financial Profile

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiary, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates in five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment provides coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

Featured Story: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Cincinnati Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cincinnati Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.