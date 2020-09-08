Cipher Capital LP Cuts Stock Position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Cipher Capital LP lessened its holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 65.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,487 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,882 shares during the quarter. Cipher Capital LP’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $1,092,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 3.8% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 6,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its holdings in Fastenal by 1.0% in the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 22,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $976,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in Fastenal by 22.6% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. Albert D Mason Inc. increased its position in shares of Fastenal by 1.7% in the second quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 16,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $725,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grandfield & Dodd LLC increased its position in shares of Fastenal by 1.0% in the second quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 29,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after buying an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. 77.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Fastenal news, VP Leland J. Hein sold 9,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.37, for a total transaction of $403,767.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $844,449.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Leland J. Hein sold 4,710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.35, for a total value of $208,888.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $844,069.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 101,434 shares of company stock worth $4,682,700 in the last three months. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Fastenal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Fastenal from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on Fastenal from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Co cut Fastenal from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BidaskClub cut Fastenal from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fastenal presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.10.

Shares of FAST opened at $46.27 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $47.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.91, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 4.13. Fastenal has a one year low of $26.72 and a one year high of $49.86.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 14th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 31.19% and a net margin of 15.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Fastenal will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 28th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 27th. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.46%.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and other industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, such as bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

