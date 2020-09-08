Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Sold by Jefferies Group LLC

Jefferies Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 84.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,531 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 186,795 shares during the quarter. Jefferies Group LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,564,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 61.1% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 939 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Several analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. UBS Group cut their price target on Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Monday, August 10th. Nomura raised their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cisco Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.39.

NASDAQ:CSCO traded down $0.63 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $40.19. 842,669 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,885,798. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.41. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.40 and a 1 year high of $50.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $172.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 34.75% and a net margin of 22.75%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 7,806 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.10, for a total value of $328,632.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 5,703 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.87, for a total value of $255,893.61. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 85,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,841,455.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 65,869 shares of company stock worth $2,785,806 in the last ninety days. 0.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

Read More: Determine Your Level of Risk Tolerance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.