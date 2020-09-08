Comparing NYSE:SLQT (NYSE:SLQT) and Willis Towers Watson (NYSE:WLTW)

NYSE:SLQT (NYSE:SLQT) and Willis Towers Watson (NASDAQ:WLTW) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares NYSE:SLQT and Willis Towers Watson’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NYSE:SLQT N/A N/A N/A Willis Towers Watson 11.00% 14.32% 4.02%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for NYSE:SLQT and Willis Towers Watson, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NYSE:SLQT 0 2 8 0 2.80 Willis Towers Watson 0 9 4 0 2.31

NYSE:SLQT presently has a consensus target price of $31.33, suggesting a potential upside of 61.10%. Willis Towers Watson has a consensus target price of $215.00, suggesting a potential upside of 3.15%. Given NYSE:SLQT’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe NYSE:SLQT is more favorable than Willis Towers Watson.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares NYSE:SLQT and Willis Towers Watson’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NYSE:SLQT $337.47 million 9.33 $72.58 million N/A N/A Willis Towers Watson $9.04 billion 2.97 $1.04 billion $10.96 19.02

Willis Towers Watson has higher revenue and earnings than NYSE:SLQT.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

29.4% of NYSE:SLQT shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.3% of Willis Towers Watson shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of Willis Towers Watson shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Willis Towers Watson beats NYSE:SLQT on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NYSE:SLQT

There is no company description available for SelectQuote Inc.

About Willis Towers Watson

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. The company's Human Capital and Benefits segment offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services. It also provides advice, data, software, and products to address clients' total rewards and talent issues. Its Corporate Risk and Broking segment offers risk advice, insurance brokerage, and consulting services in the areas of property and casualty, financial lines, transport, and facultative. The company's Investment, Risk and Reinsurance segment offers capital markets-based products to insurance and reinsurance companies; software and technology, risk and capital management, products and pricing, financial and regulatory reporting, financial and capital modeling, merger and acquisition, outsourcing, and business management services; investment advice and solutions to pension funds and institutional investors; wholesale insurance broking services to retail and wholesale brokers; and underwriting and capital management, capital market, and advisory and brokerage services. Its Benefits Delivery and Administration segment provides primary medical and ancillary benefit exchange, and outsourcing services to active employees and retirees in the group and individual markets. This segment delivers healthcare and reimbursement accounts, including health savings accounts, health reimbursement arrangements, flexible spending accounts, and other consumer-directed accounts. The company was formerly known as Willis Group Holdings Public Limited Company and changed its name to Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company in January 2016. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company was founded in 1828 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

