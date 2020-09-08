Concrete Pumping (BBCP) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Concrete Pumping (NASDAQ:BBCP) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, September 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Concrete Pumping (NASDAQ:BBCP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 9th. The company reported ($1.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($1.06). Concrete Pumping had a negative return on equity of 1.07% and a negative net margin of 18.79%. The firm had revenue of $74.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.96 million. On average, analysts expect Concrete Pumping to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of BBCP opened at $4.42 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.87 and a 200 day moving average of $3.61. Concrete Pumping has a fifty-two week low of $1.82 and a fifty-two week high of $6.10. The firm has a market cap of $257.34 million, a P/E ratio of -3.88 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.73.

In other news, Director Brent M. Stevens sold 99,484 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.85, for a total transaction of $383,013.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 957,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,685,801.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Brent M. Stevens sold 6,695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.75, for a total value of $25,106.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 891,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,341,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 151,513 shares of company stock valued at $580,043 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 27.40% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BBCP. Zacks Investment Research lowered Concrete Pumping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Concrete Pumping from $4.50 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. UBS Group began coverage on Concrete Pumping in a report on Monday, August 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Concrete Pumping from $4.50 to $5.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Concrete Pumping from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.04.

Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc provides concrete pumping and concrete waste management services. The company offers concrete pumping services under the Brundage-Bone brand and concrete waste management services under the Eco-Pan brand in the United States; and concrete pumping services under the Camfaud brand in the United Kingdom.

