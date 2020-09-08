Condor Hospitality Trust Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:CDOR) Shares Sold by Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc.

Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. decreased its position in shares of Condor Hospitality Trust Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:CDOR) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 343,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,587 shares during the quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Condor Hospitality Trust were worth $1,406,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Yakira Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Condor Hospitality Trust by 25.5% in the first quarter. Yakira Capital Management Inc. now owns 345,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,421,000 after acquiring an additional 70,249 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its position in shares of Condor Hospitality Trust by 35.0% in the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 67,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 17,518 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Condor Hospitality Trust by 6.9% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 47,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 3,050 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Condor Hospitality Trust by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 7,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Condor Hospitality Trust by 2,169.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 19,223 shares during the last quarter. 21.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Condor Hospitality Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN CDOR traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $4.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 737 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,188. Condor Hospitality Trust Inc has a 12-month low of $2.76 and a 12-month high of $11.20.

Condor Hospitality Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CDOR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The financial services provider reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.22).

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Condor Hospitality Trust from $5.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Condor Hospitality Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th.

Condor Hospitality Trust Profile

Condor Hospitality Trust, Inc (NYSE American: CDOR) is a self-administered real estate investment trust that specializes in the investment and ownership of upper midscale and upscale, premium-branded, select-service, extended-stay, and limited-service hotels in the top 100 Metropolitan Statistical Areas (MSAs) with a particular focus on the top 20 to 60 MSAs.

See Also: What kind of dividend yield to CEF’s pay?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDOR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Condor Hospitality Trust Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:CDOR).

Receive News & Ratings for Condor Hospitality Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Condor Hospitality Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.