Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.48 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $2.48 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Constellation Brands’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.32 to $2.68. Constellation Brands posted earnings of $2.72 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.8%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, October 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Constellation Brands will report full-year earnings of $8.89 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.80 to $8.98. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $9.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.64 to $10.19. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Constellation Brands.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 1st. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.29. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 0.62% and a return on equity of 15.10%. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.21 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on STZ shares. MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $147.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Monday, July 6th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $192.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $160.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $179.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $224.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.32.

In other news, Chairman Robert Sands sold 90,184 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.20, for a total transaction of $16,341,340.80. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 644,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $116,823,082.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Richard Sands sold 638,407 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.12, for a total transaction of $114,989,868.84. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 249,763 shares in the company, valued at $44,987,311.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,052,364 shares of company stock worth $189,856,440 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 15.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 35.4% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 12,313,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,765,321,000 after purchasing an additional 3,217,357 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 32.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,920,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,651,000 after purchasing an additional 709,541 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 35.1% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,708,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,255,000 after purchasing an additional 702,933 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 64.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,335,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,694,000 after purchasing an additional 522,569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valinor Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Constellation Brands in the first quarter valued at $62,507,000. 71.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Constellation Brands stock opened at $191.52 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $179.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $169.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.94. Constellation Brands has a fifty-two week low of $104.28 and a fifty-two week high of $212.00. The company has a market capitalization of $36.93 billion, a PE ratio of 1,064.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.97.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 11th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 10th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.89%.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Light, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands, as well as Funky Buddha, Four Corners, and Ballast Point brands.

