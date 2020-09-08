Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$2.61 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) will report earnings of ($2.61) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Copa’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($3.87) and the highest estimate coming in at ($1.08). Copa posted earnings per share of $2.45 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 206.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Copa will report full year earnings of ($6.38) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($14.21) to ($1.97). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.74) to $3.50. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Copa.

Copa (NYSE:CPA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The transportation company reported ($2.70) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.38) by $0.68. Copa had a positive return on equity of 8.34% and a negative net margin of 10.25%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CPA shares. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Copa in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of Copa from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, May 29th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Copa from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Bradesco Corretora downgraded shares of Copa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Copa from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, July 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Copa presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.08.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CPA. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in Copa during the second quarter worth $126,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Copa during the first quarter worth about $100,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Copa by 46.3% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,892 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 915 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Copa in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Copa by 31,015.4% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,045 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 4,032 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Copa stock opened at $54.15 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.55. Copa has a 12 month low of $24.00 and a 12 month high of $116.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.23 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

Copa Holdings, SA, through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers flights to 81 destinations in 33 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean. As of April 24, 2019, it operated a fleet of 105 aircraft comprising 6 Boeing 737 MAX9s, 82 Boeing 737NGs, and 17 Embraer-190s aircraft.

