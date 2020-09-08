CR AGRICOLE S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:CRARY) & SURUGA BANK ADR REP 10 (OTCMKTS:SUGBY) Critical Contrast

CR AGRICOLE S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:CRARY) and SURUGA BANK ADR REP 10 (OTCMKTS:SUGBY) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Risk & Volatility

CR AGRICOLE S A/ADR has a beta of 1.58, meaning that its share price is 58% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SURUGA BANK ADR REP 10 has a beta of -0.04, meaning that its share price is 104% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.4% of CR AGRICOLE S A/ADR shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares CR AGRICOLE S A/ADR and SURUGA BANK ADR REP 10’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CR AGRICOLE S A/ADR 19.67% 3.11% 0.19% SURUGA BANK ADR REP 10 21.55% 14.03% 1.03%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares CR AGRICOLE S A/ADR and SURUGA BANK ADR REP 10’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CR AGRICOLE S A/ADR $22.57 billion 1.32 $8.06 billion $0.78 6.62 SURUGA BANK ADR REP 10 $1.09 billion 0.86 $232.99 million N/A N/A

CR AGRICOLE S A/ADR has higher revenue and earnings than SURUGA BANK ADR REP 10.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for CR AGRICOLE S A/ADR and SURUGA BANK ADR REP 10, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CR AGRICOLE S A/ADR 0 0 1 0 3.00 SURUGA BANK ADR REP 10 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

CR AGRICOLE S A/ADR beats SURUGA BANK ADR REP 10 on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

CR AGRICOLE S A/ADR Company Profile

Crédit Agricole S.A. provides retail, corporate, insurance, and investment banking products and services worldwide. It operates through five segments: Asset Gathering; French Retail Banking – LCL; International Retail Banking; Specialised Financial Services; and Large Customers. The company offers payment instruments, loans, and saving products; savings/retirement, death and disability/creditor/group, and property and casualty insurance products; and expertise and investment solutions for active, passive, real estate, and alternative asset management. It also provides wealth management services that allow individual customers to manage, protect, and transfer their assets; and consumer finance and flow management services. In addition, the company offers financing solutions for property and equipment investment and renewal requirements; trade receivable financing and management solutions for corporates; and financing services for renewable energy and public infrastructure projects, as well as leasing services. Further, it provides investment banking, structured finance, international trade finance, commercial banking, capital market, and syndication services; and asset servicing solutions for investment products, as well as various asset classes, such as execution, clearing, custody, fund administration, middle-office, forex, security lending and borrowing, and fund distribution support and services to issuers. Crédit Agricole S.A. serves retail and corporate customers, banks and financial institutions, government agencies, and local authorities. The company is based in Montrouge, France. Crédit Agricole S.A. is a subsidiary of SAS Rue La Boétie.

SURUGA BANK ADR REP 10 Company Profile

Suruga Bank Ltd. engages in banking business and provides financial services. It operates through Banking and Others segments. The Banking segment provides deposits, loans, domestic and foreign exchange transactions, securities and investment trust, and credit card services. The Others segment offers loan, leasing, bank agency operations, credit card, and insurance services. The company was founded by Kitaro Okano on January 4, 1887 and is headquartered in Numazu, Japan.

