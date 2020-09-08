Cream (CRM) Market Capitalization Hits $25,182.09

Cream (CURRENCY:CRM) traded 27.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 8th. In the last week, Cream has traded 28.4% lower against the US dollar. Cream has a market capitalization of $25,182.09 and approximately $4.00 worth of Cream was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cream coin can currently be purchased for $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges including YoBit, Cryptopia, BiteBTC and Cryptohub.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Cream alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00048221 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.35 or 0.00733761 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10,053.62 or 1.00569833 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $169.98 or 0.01700362 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00011557 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.13 or 0.00131301 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00005888 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002327 BTC.

About Cream

CRM is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 1st, 2017. Cream’s total supply is 45,108,749 coins. Cream’s official Twitter account is @creamcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Cream’s official website is creamcoin.com. The official message board for Cream is cream.technology.

Cream Coin Trading

Cream can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptohub, BiteBTC, Cryptopia and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cream directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cream should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cream using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Cream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cream and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.