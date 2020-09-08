Critical Analysis: Rimini Street (NASDAQ:RMNI) versus Nielsen (NASDAQ:NLSN)

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) and Rimini Street (NASDAQ:RMNI) are both business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, earnings and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Nielsen and Rimini Street’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nielsen $6.50 billion 0.84 -$415.00 million $1.69 9.04 Rimini Street $281.05 million 1.05 $17.53 million $0.25 17.04

Rimini Street has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Nielsen. Nielsen is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Rimini Street, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Nielsen and Rimini Street’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nielsen -9.89% 23.38% 3.77% Rimini Street -4.06% -8.92% 11.48%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

51.1% of Rimini Street shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of Nielsen shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 61.1% of Rimini Street shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Nielsen has a beta of 1.22, meaning that its stock price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Rimini Street has a beta of 0.27, meaning that its stock price is 73% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Nielsen and Rimini Street, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nielsen 1 2 6 0 2.56 Rimini Street 0 1 2 0 2.67

Nielsen presently has a consensus target price of $20.40, indicating a potential upside of 33.51%. Rimini Street has a consensus target price of $8.50, indicating a potential upside of 99.53%. Given Rimini Street’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Rimini Street is more favorable than Nielsen.

Summary

Rimini Street beats Nielsen on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Nielsen Company Profile

Nielsen Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a measurement and data analytics company. It operates in two segments, Buy and Watch. The Buy segment provides retail transactional measurement data, consumer behavior information, and analytics primarily to businesses in the consumer packaged goods industry. This segment offers data on retail measurement services, such as market share, competitive sales volumes, and insights into activities, such as distribution, pricing, merchandising, and promotion; consumer panel measurement, which offers insight into shopper behavior comprising trial and repeat purchase for new products, brand or retailer loyalty, and customer segmentation; and consumer intelligence and analytical services that help clients in taking business decisions in product development and marketing cycles. The Watch segment provides viewership and listening data, and analytics principally to the media and advertising industries covering television, radio, print, online, digital, mobile viewing, and listening platforms. This segment offers television audience measurement services; audio audience measurement services; digital audience measurement services, such as digital media and market research, audience analytics, and social media measurement; mobile measurement services comprising measurement and consumer research for telecom and media companies; and total audience measurement services. Nielsen Holdings plc provides media and marketing information, analytics, and manufacturer and retailer expertise about what and where consumers buy, read, watch, and listen. The company was formerly known as Nielsen N.V. and changed its name to Nielsen Holdings plc in August 2015. Nielsen Holdings plc was founded in 1923 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Rimini Street Company Profile

Rimini Street, Inc. provides enterprise software products and services for various industries. The company offers third-party support for Oracle and SAP software products. It sells its solutions primarily through direct sales organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, and the Asia-Pacific. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

