Critical Comparison: Eca Marcellus Trust I (NYSE:ECT) versus Black Ridge Oil & Gas (NYSE:ANFC)

Eca Marcellus Trust I (NYSE:ECT) and Black Ridge Oil & Gas (OTCMKTS:ANFC) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Eca Marcellus Trust I and Black Ridge Oil & Gas’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eca Marcellus Trust I 46.53% 4.37% 4.32% Black Ridge Oil & Gas N/A 232.70% 182.16%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

2.0% of Eca Marcellus Trust I shares are owned by institutional investors. 39.7% of Black Ridge Oil & Gas shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Eca Marcellus Trust I has a beta of 2, indicating that its share price is 100% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Black Ridge Oil & Gas has a beta of 1.78, indicating that its share price is 78% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Eca Marcellus Trust I and Black Ridge Oil & Gas, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Eca Marcellus Trust I 0 0 0 0 N/A Black Ridge Oil & Gas 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Eca Marcellus Trust I and Black Ridge Oil & Gas’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eca Marcellus Trust I $4.15 million 1.70 $2.90 million N/A N/A Black Ridge Oil & Gas $470,000.00 20.73 $4.13 million N/A N/A

Black Ridge Oil & Gas has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Eca Marcellus Trust I.

Summary

Black Ridge Oil & Gas beats Eca Marcellus Trust I on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Eca Marcellus Trust I Company Profile

ECA Marcellus Trust I owns royalty interests in producing and development horizontal natural gas wells for Energy Corporation of America (ECA). The company owns royalty interests in 14 producing wells and 40 development wells. Its royalty interests in the producing wells allow the company to receive 90% of the proceeds from the sale of production of natural gas attributable to ECA's interest in the producing wells; and 50% of the proceeds from the sale of production of natural gas attributable to ECA's interest in the development wells. ECA Marcellus Trust I was founded in 2010 and is based in Houston, Texas.

Black Ridge Oil & Gas Company Profile

Black Ridge Oil & Gas, Inc. focuses on acquiring, investing in, and managing the oil and gas assets in the United States. The company was formerly known as Ante5, Inc. and changed its name to Black Ridge Oil & Gas, Inc. in April 2012. Black Ridge Oil & Gas, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

