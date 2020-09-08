Critical Comparison: Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) versus Phunware (NASDAQ:PHUN)

Phunware (NASDAQ:PHUN) and Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, profitability, earnings, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Phunware and Five9, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Phunware 0 1 1 0 2.50 Five9 1 5 11 0 2.59

Phunware presently has a consensus target price of $4.00, indicating a potential upside of 315.45%. Five9 has a consensus target price of $116.83, indicating a potential upside of 1.03%. Given Phunware’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Phunware is more favorable than Five9.

Risk & Volatility

Phunware has a beta of 14.5, suggesting that its share price is 1,350% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Five9 has a beta of 0.61, suggesting that its share price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

11.5% of Phunware shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 99.1% of Five9 shares are owned by institutional investors. 22.9% of Phunware shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.0% of Five9 shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Phunware and Five9’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Phunware -104.60% -445.58% -47.31% Five9 -6.54% 0.67% 0.23%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Phunware and Five9’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Phunware $19.15 million 2.19 -$12.87 million ($0.35) -2.75 Five9 $328.01 million 23.04 -$4.55 million $0.12 963.67

Five9 has higher revenue and earnings than Phunware. Phunware is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Five9, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Five9 beats Phunware on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Phunware

Phunware Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides Multiscreen-as-a-Service (Maas) and Data-as-a-Service (DaaS) enterprise software platform for mobile devices. Its platform enables brands to engage, manage, and monetize their mobile application portfolios. The company offers Cloud-Based Mobile Software Development Kits (SDKs), which include location-based services, mobile engagement, content management, messaging, advertising, and analytics; and mobile application framework of pre-integrated iOS and Android software modules for building in-house or channel-based mobile application solutions. It also provides cloud-based vertical solutions of pre-integrated iOS and Android mobile application portfolios for healthcare, retail, media, real estate and hospitality, sports, aviation, and other sectors; and knowledge graph and data solutions which allows for real-time mobile audience targeting, reach, engagement, and monetization for 1:1 insights and interactions. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

About Five9

Five9, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions; and acts as a hub for omnichannel engagement between the clients and their customers, which enables them to manage the end-to-end customer experience in a single unified architecture. Its solution enables its clients to manage these customer interactions across various channels, including voice, chat, email, Web, social media, and mobile, as well as connects them to an appropriate agent. The company also provides a set of management applications, such as workforce management, reporting, quality management, and supervisor tools. The company serves customers in various industries comprising banking and financial services, business process outsourcers, consumer, healthcare, and technology. Five9, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, California.

