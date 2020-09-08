Critical Survey: Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) and Checkmate Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CMPI)

Checkmate Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CMPI) and Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, risk, valuation and profitability.

Profitability

Get Checkmate Pharmaceuticals alerts:

This table compares Checkmate Pharmaceuticals and Vaxart’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Checkmate Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A N/A Vaxart -281.50% -84.90% -44.67%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Checkmate Pharmaceuticals and Vaxart, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Checkmate Pharmaceuticals 0 2 3 0 2.60 Vaxart 0 0 2 0 3.00

Vaxart has a consensus target price of $19.50, indicating a potential upside of 295.54%. Given Vaxart’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Vaxart is more favorable than Checkmate Pharmaceuticals.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

17.9% of Vaxart shares are held by institutional investors. 36.7% of Vaxart shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Checkmate Pharmaceuticals and Vaxart’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Checkmate Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Vaxart $9.86 million 54.60 -$18.65 million ($0.86) -5.73

Checkmate Pharmaceuticals has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Vaxart.

Summary

Vaxart beats Checkmate Pharmaceuticals on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Checkmate Pharmaceuticals

Checkmate Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biotechnology company, develops novel immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer. It engages in the field of CpG oligonucleotides and validates an approach that combines the ability of CpG DNA to activate an anti-tumor T-cell response with checkpoint inhibition to overcome a tumor's ability to mute the immune response. The company has strategic alliances with Merck KGaA and Pfizer. Checkmate Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

About Vaxart

Vaxart, Inc., a clinical-stage company, engages in the discovery and development of oral recombinant protein vaccines based on its proprietary oral vaccine platform. The company's product pipeline includes tablet vaccines that are designed to protect against norovirus, seasonal influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus. It is also developing therapeutic immune-oncology vaccines for cervical cancer and dysplasia caused by human papillomavirus. The company is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Checkmate Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Checkmate Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.