CRODA INTL PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:COIHY) versus VOESTALPINE AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:VLPNY) Head-To-Head Review

VOESTALPINE AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:VLPNY) and CRODA INTL PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:COIHY) are both mid-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares VOESTALPINE AG/ADR and CRODA INTL PLC/ADR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets VOESTALPINE AG/ADR -3.14% -6.39% -2.38% CRODA INTL PLC/ADR N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

VOESTALPINE AG/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.03 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.6%. CRODA INTL PLC/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.45 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. VOESTALPINE AG/ADR pays out -10.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. CRODA INTL PLC/ADR pays out 38.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares VOESTALPINE AG/ADR and CRODA INTL PLC/ADR’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio VOESTALPINE AG/ADR $14.14 billion 0.31 -$232.14 million ($0.28) -17.86 CRODA INTL PLC/ADR $1.76 billion 5.65 $285.90 million $1.18 32.69

CRODA INTL PLC/ADR has lower revenue, but higher earnings than VOESTALPINE AG/ADR. VOESTALPINE AG/ADR is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CRODA INTL PLC/ADR, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

VOESTALPINE AG/ADR has a beta of 1.36, indicating that its stock price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CRODA INTL PLC/ADR has a beta of 0.92, indicating that its stock price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of CRODA INTL PLC/ADR shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for VOESTALPINE AG/ADR and CRODA INTL PLC/ADR, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score VOESTALPINE AG/ADR 4 1 1 0 1.50 CRODA INTL PLC/ADR 1 5 3 0 2.22

Summary

CRODA INTL PLC/ADR beats VOESTALPINE AG/ADR on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About VOESTALPINE AG/ADR

voestalpine AG processes, develops, and manufactures steel products worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Steel, High Performance Metals, Metal Engineering, Metal Forming, and Other. The Steel division produces hot and cold-rolled steel strips, as well as electrogalvanized, hot-dip galvanized, and organically coated steel strips; and heavy plates for the energy sector, as well as turbine casings. It serves the automotive, white/consumer goods, building/construction, energy, mechanical engineering, and others. The High Performance Metals segment offers special alloys for the oil and natural gas, aerospace, and energy engineering industries; tool manufacturing, heat treatment, and coating services; and warehousing and preprocessing of special steels, as well as services, including logistics, distribution, and processing for the oil and natural gas industries. The Metal Engineering division offers rails and turnout products, rod wires, drawn wires, seamless tubes, and welding filler materials; track-based monitoring systems for various railway applications; and services for railway sector. The Metal Forming division manufactures special tubes and sections, and precision strip steel products, as well as pre-finished system components made from pressed, punched, and roll-profiled parts for use in automotive, white goods/consumer goods, building/construction, energy, mechanical engineering, and others. It also provides cold-rolled precision strip steel. voestalpine AG is based in Linz, Austria.

About CRODA INTL PLC/ADR

Croda International Plc creates, makes, and sells specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Latin America. The company operates in four segments: Personal Care, Life Sciences, Performance Technologies, and Industrial Chemicals. It offers adhesives; crop protection additives and adjuvants, seed enhancement and animal health chemicals, chemical bio-stimulants, and specialty additives for agricultural films; and lubricant additives, coatings and polymers, vehicle cleaning chemicals, and products for automotive textiles and fibers, as well as specialty additives for plastics, and battery and catalyst industries. The company also provides specialty ingredients for self-tanning, color cosmetics, bath and shower, deodorants, anti-perspirants, depilatories, men's grooming, and oral hygiene, as well as skin, hair, sun, body, and baby care applications; construction chemicals, and bitumen additives; dietary supplements; and advanced materials, and polymer additives for electronics and devices. In addition, it provides chemistries, emulsifiers, fuel and power generation additives, and polymer additives; food additives; specialty polymer additives for furniture and wood applications; household, industrial, and institutional cleaning products; lubricants; oleochemicals; and packaging, print, and paper chemicals. Further, it provides paints and coatings; active pharmaceutical ingredients; thermal management products; plastic and rubber products for food packaging, carrier bags and toys, car bumpers, mobile phones, and home appliances; skin health products; hygiene and industrial nonwovens, botanical extracts, tissues, and textile auxiliaries; and water treatment chemicals. Additionally, the company offers bio-based phase change materials for automotive, building and construction, electronics and devices, and thermal energy storage applications. Croda International Plc was founded in 1925 and is headquartered in Goole, the United Kingdom.

