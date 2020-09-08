Curtiss-Wright Corp. (NYSE:CW) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.54 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Curtiss-Wright Corp. (NYSE:CW) to announce $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Curtiss-Wright’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.45 and the highest is $1.61. Curtiss-Wright posted earnings per share of $1.95 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 21%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Curtiss-Wright will report full-year earnings of $6.80 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.77 to $6.84. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $7.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.35 to $7.45. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Curtiss-Wright.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The aerospace company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.03. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 10.52%. The company had revenue of $550.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $542.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Curtiss-Wright has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.25.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CW. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 1,667,320 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $154,077,000 after purchasing an additional 340,720 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Curtiss-Wright by 9.1% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 624,201 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $55,738,000 after buying an additional 52,129 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 69.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 532,442 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $49,203,000 after buying an additional 217,737 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 19.5% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 273,196 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $25,246,000 after acquiring an additional 44,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 14.7% during the second quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 258,025 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $23,036,000 after acquiring an additional 33,048 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CW stock opened at $99.79 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Curtiss-Wright has a twelve month low of $70.56 and a twelve month high of $149.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $99.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.53. The stock has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.77 and a beta of 1.31.

Curtiss-Wright

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and overhauls precision components, and engineered products and services primarily to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power.

