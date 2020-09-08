Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Sold by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 69.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,458 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 188,425 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $13,279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Deere & Company by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,162 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,822 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Deere & Company by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 0.6% during the second quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 12,038 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,892,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Telos Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Deere & Company by 1.5% in the second quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,116 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $804,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. 67.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

DE has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Deere & Company from $150.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $180.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. William Blair raised shares of Deere & Company from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Deere & Company from $181.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $185.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $207.82.

In other news, insider Rajesh Kalathur sold 7,379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $1,291,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 61,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,764,950. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 9,912 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $1,833,720.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 70,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,009,940. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,047 shares of company stock valued at $6,726,372 in the last quarter. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE DE opened at $211.34 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $191.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $158.54. The stock has a market cap of $66.23 billion, a PE ratio of 24.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.99. Deere & Company has a 1 year low of $106.14 and a 1 year high of $219.71.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 21st. The industrial products company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $1.31. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 22.24% and a net margin of 7.61%. The firm had revenue of $7.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.71 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 7.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 30.58%.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment offers agriculture and turf equipment, and related parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; and tillage, seeding, and application equipment.

See Also: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE).

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.