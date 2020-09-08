dELiA*s (OTCMKTS:DLIAQ) versus Jumia Technologies (OTCMKTS:JMIA) Head-To-Head Contrast

dELiA*s (OTCMKTS:DLIAQ) and Jumia Technologies (NYSE:JMIA) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares dELiA*s and Jumia Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio dELiA*s N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Jumia Technologies $180.10 million 3.59 -$253.89 million ($3.41) -2.48

dELiA*s has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Jumia Technologies.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for dELiA*s and Jumia Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score dELiA*s 0 0 0 0 N/A Jumia Technologies 1 4 1 0 2.00

Jumia Technologies has a consensus target price of $10.00, indicating a potential upside of 18.06%.

Volatility and Risk

dELiA*s has a beta of 2.94, indicating that its stock price is 194% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Jumia Technologies has a beta of 3.79, indicating that its stock price is 279% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares dELiA*s and Jumia Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets dELiA*s N/A N/A N/A Jumia Technologies -127.11% -112.71% -67.68%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

25.0% of Jumia Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 28.8% of dELiA*s shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

dELiA*s Company Profile

dELiA*s, Inc. operates as a multi-channel retail company, primarily marketing to teenage girls in the United States. The company sells various product categories to consumers through its Website, direct mail catalogs, and retail stores. It develops, markets, and sells a collection of apparel, dresses, swimwear, footwear, outerwear, and accessories primarily for teenage girls under the dELiA*s name. As of May 3, 2014, the company operated 99 stores. It also develops, markets, and sells third-party brands. The company was founded in 1997 and is based in Costa Mesa, California.

Jumia Technologies Company Profile

Jumia Technologies AG operates an e-commerce platform in Africa. The company's platform consists of marketplace, which connects sellers with consumers; logistics service that enables the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers; and payment service, which facilitates transactions to participants active on the company's platform in selected markets. Its marketplace offers various products in a range of categories, including fashion and apparel, smartphones, home and living, consumer packaged goods, beauty and perfumes, and other electronics, as well as access to various services, such as restaurant food delivery, hotel and flight booking, classified advertising, airtime recharge, and instant delivery. The company was formerly known as Africa Internet Holding GmbH and changed its name to Jumia Technologies AG in January 2019. Jumia Technologies AG was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

