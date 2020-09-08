Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) Given a €108.00 Price Target at Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets set a €108.00 ($127.06) target price on Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Barclays set a €110.00 ($129.41) price objective on Delivery Hero and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Independent Research set a €96.00 ($112.94) price target on shares of Delivery Hero and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, August 31st. Deutsche Bank set a €120.00 ($141.18) price objective on shares of Delivery Hero and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a €123.00 ($144.71) target price on Delivery Hero and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €115.00 ($135.29) price target on Delivery Hero and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Delivery Hero presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €101.00 ($118.82).

Shares of DHER stock opened at €90.02 ($105.91) on Monday. The company has a market cap of $17.92 billion and a P/E ratio of 71.51. The business has a 50 day moving average of €95.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of €82.91. Delivery Hero has a 52 week low of €38.59 ($45.40) and a 52 week high of €106.20 ($124.94). The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.39.

Delivery Hero Company Profile

Delivery Hero SE provides online food ordering and delivery services. It operates in 40 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

