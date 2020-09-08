DEUTSCHE POST A/S (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) Stock Rating Lowered by Kepler Capital Markets

DEUTSCHE POST A/S (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) was downgraded by investment analysts at Kepler Capital Markets to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of DEUTSCHE POST A/S in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of DEUTSCHE POST A/S in a report on Friday, August 7th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of DEUTSCHE POST A/S in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of DEUTSCHE POST A/S from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Warburg Research cut shares of DEUTSCHE POST A/S to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. DEUTSCHE POST A/S presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.50.

Get DEUTSCHE POST A/S alerts:

Shares of DEUTSCHE POST A/S stock opened at $44.96 on Friday. DEUTSCHE POST A/S has a 1 year low of $20.14 and a 1 year high of $47.47. The stock has a market cap of $55.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.70, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $43.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.08.

DEUTSCHE POST A/S (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The transportation company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter. DEUTSCHE POST A/S had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 16.13%. The business had revenue of $17.57 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that DEUTSCHE POST A/S will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

About DEUTSCHE POST A/S

Deutsche Post AG engages in the provision of mail and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Post-eCommerce-Parcel (PeP), Express, Global Forwarding, Freight, Supply Chain, and Corporate Center or Other. The PeP segment handles both domestic and international mail and is a specialist in dialogue marketing, nationwide press distribution services, and all the electronic services associated with mail delivery.

See Also: What is a front-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for DEUTSCHE POST A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DEUTSCHE POST A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.