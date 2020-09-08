Document Security Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:DSS) Shares Gap Down to $6.21

Document Security Systems, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DSS)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.21, but opened at $5.51. Document Security Systems shares last traded at $5.69, with a volume of 3,222 shares.

Separately, Aegis began coverage on shares of Document Security Systems in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company.

In other news, major shareholder Document Security Systems Inc acquired 30,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.08 per share, for a total transaction of $2,400,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 46,000,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,680,000.

Document Security Systems Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:DSS)

Document Security Systems, Inc focuses on developing and selling anti-counterfeiting, product authentication, and brand protection technology solutions. It operates through five segments: DSS Packaging and Printing Group, DSS Plastics Group, DSS Digital Group, DSS and DSS Technology Management, and DSS International.

